BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,334 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in GDS were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 898,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 188,072 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 279,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James raised GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.48.

Shares of GDS opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.28.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $425.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

