BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,482 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 661 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $62,795.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,725. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $132.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.72) by ($8.63). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

