BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.32% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 191,790 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 265.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 140,039 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 43,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE KW opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,501.16. This represents a 23.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

