BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,183 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 735.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,231.60. This trade represents a 92.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDN

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.