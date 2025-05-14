BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,193 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Atkore were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Atkore by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Atkore by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $69,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,384.48. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on shares of Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $158.90.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

