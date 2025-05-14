BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,602 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.