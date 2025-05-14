BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Century Communities news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The trade was a 5.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of CCS opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $903.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

