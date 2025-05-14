BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Avantor were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,357,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,940,000 after acquiring an additional 229,199 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Avantor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.