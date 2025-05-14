BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5.11 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.43% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $861.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

