BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5.15 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254,224 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in UGI were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 82,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 37,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Up 0.4%

UGI opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

