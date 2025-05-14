BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5.56 Million Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.90. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

