BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 305.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of Science Applications International worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $116.06. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Science Applications International news, Director Carolyn B. Handlon acquired 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.93 per share, with a total value of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at $443,237.76. This trade represents a 6.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,477.78. This represents a 7.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

