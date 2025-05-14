BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,234 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CubeSmart by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.7%

CubeSmart stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.16 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

