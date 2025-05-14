BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 145,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.05% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $102,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,061,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,256 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,672 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $52,355,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,935,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,309,000 after purchasing an additional 656,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

