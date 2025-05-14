BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 1.37% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,984,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,092,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $59.72 and a 1 year high of $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $253.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

