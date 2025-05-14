BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New Investment in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 193,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.39% of Immunocore as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Immunocore by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,187,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,533,000 after buying an additional 29,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Immunocore by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunocore

In other Immunocore news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 807,338 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,994,085.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,144,060 shares in the company, valued at $63,721,463.20. This represents a 60.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Immunocore from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMCR

Immunocore Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunocore Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.