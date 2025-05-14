BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 18,074 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 225,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $679,697.94. This trade represents a 44.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,898. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,713. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.6%

URBN stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Urban Outfitters

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.