BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 2,675 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,752,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,250,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $91,190,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $46,505,000. Finally, Advent International L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 217,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,151 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total value of $126,054.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $645,786.90. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total transaction of $154,864.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,049.40. This trade represents a 13.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $533,455. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $328.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $326.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.91 and its 200 day moving average is $339.62. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.04 and a 52 week high of $405.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.93%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

