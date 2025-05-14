BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 4,925 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Boot Barn were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. 4D Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,314,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,466,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,536 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $129.84.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.85.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

