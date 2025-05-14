BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 99,563 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 8,961.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,563 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,002,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,940 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $56,849,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $37,311,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $28,540,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $379,004,000 after buying an additional 505,206 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:BUD opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $67.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

