BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases New Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 87,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,454,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,894,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,952,000 after buying an additional 1,480,391 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,815,000 after buying an additional 442,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after buying an additional 1,449,979 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. China Renaissance lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 1.0%

EDU opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $89.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

