BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,780 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.15% of Perrigo worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $3,717,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $3,177,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

