BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 215.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,626 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.32% of Kohl’s worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $19,874,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $8,185,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 573,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,134,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,046,000 after buying an additional 433,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on KSS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

