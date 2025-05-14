BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Woodward worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price objective on Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,506.50. This trade represents a 39.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,157. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,700 shares of company stock worth $5,751,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WWD opened at $203.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.51 and a 200 day moving average of $179.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

