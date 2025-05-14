BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.25% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $843.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HG shares. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

View Our Latest Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Insider Activity at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $229,162.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,594.43. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566. Insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.