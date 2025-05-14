BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.42% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,573,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,561,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 593.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 195,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,152.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 178,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after buying an additional 173,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.83. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $101.87.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

