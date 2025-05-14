BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 120,816 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120,816 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $87,850,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,321,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $387,439,000 after buying an additional 988,397 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,000,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,480,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after buying an additional 548,752 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.