BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 14,823 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $239.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $192.94 and a one year high of $288.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

