BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 204,903 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,903 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.