BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,515,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 129,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,097,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.02.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Chord Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,165.70. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

