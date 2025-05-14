Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 1.3% on Analyst Upgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $198.75 and last traded at $197.46. 3,884,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,078,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.85.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.85.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.55. The company has a market cap of $153.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

