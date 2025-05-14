Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares in the company, valued at $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,021 shares of company stock valued at $27,534,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

