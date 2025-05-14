Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117,296 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.59% of BOX worth $26,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 715.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in BOX by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,591,342.40. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $415,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,440,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,029,853.80. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,377 shares of company stock worth $2,060,714 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

BOX stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

