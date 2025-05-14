BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) & Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS) Critical Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 21.88% 13.06% 7.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares $15.01 million 1.95 $11.50 million N/A N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $1.25 billion 0.30 $45.37 million $0.52 7.10

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares.

1.1% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. Its segments include refined teas and processed teas. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other. The company involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. It also imports and exports agricultural products, livestock, and forestry activities and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents rural/urban properties; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. It operates farms through own and leased lands. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

