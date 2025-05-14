Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,823,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after buying an additional 851,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after buying an additional 400,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,807,000 after acquiring an additional 181,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James raised Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

BHF opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.96. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

