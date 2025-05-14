British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Purchases 601 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,296 ($43.86) per share, for a total transaction of £19,808.96 ($26,362.74).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 206 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,379 ($44.97) per share, for a total transaction of £6,960.74 ($9,263.69).

On Tuesday, April 1st, Tadeu Marroco sold 31,544 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($42.35), for a total transaction of £1,003,730.08 ($1,335,813.26).

On Wednesday, March 26th, Tadeu Marroco sold 9,555 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,136 ($41.74), for a total transaction of £299,644.80 ($398,782.01).

On Wednesday, March 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,074 ($40.91) per share, with a total value of £153.70 ($204.55).

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.9%

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,027.03 ($40.29) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,228.78 ($29.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,416 ($45.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,161.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,030.47. The firm has a market cap of £66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

British American Tobacco ( LON:BATS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.85) earnings per share for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a GBX 60.06 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $58.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.08%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

