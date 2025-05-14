British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Purchases 601 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,296 ($43.86) per share, for a total transaction of £19,808.96 ($26,362.74).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 12th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 206 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,379 ($44.97) per share, for a total transaction of £6,960.74 ($9,263.69).
- On Tuesday, April 1st, Tadeu Marroco sold 31,544 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($42.35), for a total transaction of £1,003,730.08 ($1,335,813.26).
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Tadeu Marroco sold 9,555 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,136 ($41.74), for a total transaction of £299,644.80 ($398,782.01).
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,074 ($40.91) per share, with a total value of £153.70 ($204.55).
British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.9%
LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,027.03 ($40.29) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,228.78 ($29.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,416 ($45.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,161.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,030.47. The firm has a market cap of £66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a GBX 60.06 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $58.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.08%.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.
BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.