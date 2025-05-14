Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Target Price at $35.88

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9,778.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,891.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $20.52 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $602.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

