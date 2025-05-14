Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $7.58

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $418.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.18. BigCommerce has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $8.60.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff acquired 177,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,329.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,131.12. This represents a 232.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 1,073.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,977 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 611,811 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $2,586,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 387,836 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

