Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $85.71

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Logitech International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 64.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,133 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2,315.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,445,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.