Brokerages Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) PT at $165.00

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $166.23 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.44.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This represents a 23.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

