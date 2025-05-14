Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT at $8.75

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

PRQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.58% and a negative net margin of 134.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

