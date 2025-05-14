Brokerages Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price at $53.24

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $32,740,686.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,133.40. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 24,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,335,403.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,443,240.57. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,362,194 shares of company stock worth $116,234,743. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOOD opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

