Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Target Price at $14.38

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.
Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
