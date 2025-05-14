Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target at $60.08

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

In other news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TPG by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TPG by 12,263.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TPG by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $52.85 on Friday. TPG has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $72.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -120.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.18.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. TPG’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. TPG’s payout ratio is -496.97%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

