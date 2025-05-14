Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Price Target at C$106.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$106.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$107.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$109.38 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$71.18 and a 52 week high of C$120.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

