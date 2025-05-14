Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,618,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 99,763 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,020,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after buying an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,538,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $5,111,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

BBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

