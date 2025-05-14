Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Bunge Global by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.74. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

