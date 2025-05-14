Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 247,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 78,932 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 2.3%

CABA stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CABA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.