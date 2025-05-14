CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $201,771,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,165 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,629,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CAE by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,741,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,093,000 after buying an additional 5,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $98,436,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

