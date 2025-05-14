Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CMGet Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CM. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$108.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$101.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.4%

TSE CM opened at C$90.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.38. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$64.47 and a twelve month high of C$95.50.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.27, for a total value of C$83,464.29. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

